Bikers from all over ride in the 2023 Fort Fest Biker escort to honor America's soldiers

BEAVERDAM, OH (WLIO) - A sense of patriotism and appreciation was in the air Friday afternoon throughout many of our local communities.
Motorcyclists from near and far gathered in Beaverdam today for the 2023 Fort Fest Biker Escort honoring those brave men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country. To recognize those courageous men and women, the escort was also accompanied by the Chained Eagles of Ohio and their "POW/MIA Wall". The escort departed at 4 p.m. to westbound U.S. Route 30 from the Beaverdam speedway with destinations through Vaughnsville, Kalida, Ottoville, and Delphos before arriving in Fort Jennings for the Fort Fest where the wall will be displayed for all to honor our brave soldiers.
"I have a father and uncle who are Vietnam vets, I am a fireman myself so it means a lot to see these people come out and support this," stated Jason Wieging, 2023 Fort Fest Biker Escort organizer.
"Being in charge of the Chained Eagles and traveling around to different places to show our wall, to honor the men that's on our wall, it's great pleasure to see all the men and women to help honor those men," said Bill Ream, president of the Chained Eagles of Ohio.
The turnout for today's biker escort was huge with an estimated count of more than 500 bikers riding together.