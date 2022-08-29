Bluffton American Legion Post 382 Awards Donations to 9 Non-Profit Organizations

BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - Today was a special day for some local non-profit organizations as they received donations to support their respective missions!
The Bluffton American Legion Post 382 awarded donations to 9 non-profits raised from the annual Fred Arnold Charitable Golf Scramble. The recipients included the Allen County based Abilities Baseball League and Veterans Food Pantry of Northwest Ohio, the American Legion Operation Comfort Warriors, five Bluffton based groups including the Boy Scout Troop 256, Diamond Sports, Family Recreation, Food Pantry, and Girl Scouts as well as the Flag City Honor Flight Group from Findlay. Each year, the Bluffton Legion hosts the Golf Scramble with the passion to help local non-profits achieve their goals.
"American Legion prides ourselves in trying to help the community, and we try to keep all of our funds local. The non-profit organizations in the area do a phenomenal job in the Bluffton area. We reach out into the extended communities as well, so it's the donations to these non-profits are very beneficial," says Kurt Emans, Vice Commander & Chairman of Golf Scramble, Bluffton American Legion Post 382.
This is the 11th year of the golf scramble, and approximately $69,000 have been raised and donated to local non-profit organizations.