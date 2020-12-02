Bluffton Bread Company returns to give students experience and the community a tasty treat

Bluffton University students are back in the kitchen for the second year of baking for the community.
The student-run business, Bluffton Bread Company is now selling a variety of bread loaves until Dec. 17. Students from different majors come together to run the company, gaining real-world experience on how to manage a small business. It includes students in accounting, marketing, and dietetics. Loaves are $8 or $12 and you can buy ones such as gingerbread lemon, applesauce cinnamon oatmeal, and more. The students hope the business grows, so they can find their own building.
"It's such a great opportunity for being an undergrad that I'm able to even be in this position and have this as a background and experience for me," Kylee Tiziani said, a senior dietetics major in the Bluffton Bread Company. "I really hope that it continues to take off from here so that more students are able to have the same opportunities that I did."
Bread can be ordered at www.bluffton.edu/blufftonbread. They offer pick up options or delivery for an additional charge.
Flavors:
Pumpkin $8
Banana $8
Asiago Cheddar $8
Applesauce Cinnamon Oatmeal $12
Sweet Potato Maple Praline $12
Cholate Peppermint $12
Gingerbread Lemon $12