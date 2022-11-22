Bluffton University students learn about the art of debate

Bluffton University students are learning about the art of debate, and today they put what they know into practice.

Members of the argumentation and advocacy class presented a debate to their fellow students on the topic of "Gun violence in America and the assault weapons ban". The students were divided into two groups and assigned to argue for and against the issue of a federal assault weapons ban. With social media, there is no shortage of opinions about topical issues, but the class challenges them to debate the facts, without personal feelings on the issue.

