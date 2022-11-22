Bluffton University students learn about the art of debate

Bluffton University students are learning about the art of debate, and today they put what they know into practice.
Members of the argumentation and advocacy class presented a debate to their fellow students on the topic of "Gun violence in America and the assault weapons ban". The students were divided into two groups and assigned to argue for and against the issue of a federal assault weapons ban. With social media, there is no shortage of opinions about topical issues, but the class challenges them to debate the facts, without personal feelings on the issue.
"I mean I hope they learn that when you do research that you have to look at both sides because a lot of times people just look at one side and that's something we learned in class is to look at both sides when we're our creating arguments and speaking them," explained Olivia Daugherty, Bluffton argumentation and advocacy class.
"One thing that I've learned is that even though when you don't necessary argue or believe with what you're arguing, you can still find ways to support and it helps you learn more about the topic overall in a way," stated Bria Tijerina.
"I hope they have the experience that they are able to explore important issues, particularly controversial ones by taking up a point of view of argument that they don't necessary themselves hold but work to defend that argument and therefore learn about it," said Dr. Gerald Mast, communication professor at Bluffton University.
Mast says he hopes that it gets more students interested in the debate process and it would happen more frequently.
