BMV lines out the door as they reopen

Tuesday was the first day of in-office service at the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles and it was busy.
The Bowsher BMV on North Elizabeth Street has people lined out the doors for most of the day. The office handles titles, licenses, and drivers-ed tests and patrons where being sorted by what they needed to try and cut down the wait time. The state BMV is suggesting using their online service to avoid the lines. License or ID cards that expired on or after March 9th have been extended to 90 days after the state of emergency ends or December 1st.