Bridging the Gap helps community get on a healthy track

Lima, OH (45805)

Today

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. A slight chance of a sprinkle or flurry. Low 28F. W shifting N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph early..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. A slight chance of a sprinkle or flurry. Low 28F. W shifting N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph early.