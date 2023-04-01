Bridging the Gap helps community get on a healthy track

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Fifty area agencies were on hand to help people have a healthier mind, body, and spirit. This is the 7th year that Bridging the Gap has been held to help people get access to care that they may not have. New this year were pharmacists to talk about medication management, car seat checks by the Lima Fire Department, and mental health experts to talk about resources available in the community. There was also medical testing available for people to help manage their own health.
“Chronic disease management, blood pressure, stroke, heart disease, diabetes, those are all things that can really impact lives,” says Cheryl Nagy, of Bridging the Gap. “We have people here that are doing all of those screenings today. We can tell you what your blood sugar is, we can tell you what your blood pressure is, we can show you how to do CPR today. So, that’s very helpful to the community.”
The West Ohio Food Bank also was on hand to give away food items to people who needed them.