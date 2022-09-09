Buckeye Paws brings some happiness and smiles to OSU Lima students and faculty

Students, faculty, and staff at Ohio State Lima received some top-notch quality time with man's best friend!

Friday, Brienne the yellow lab and Violet Mae the Bichon Frisé from the certified therapy dog program "Buckeye Paws" visited OSU Lima to bring some unconditional love. The Buckeye Paws program was developed prior to COVID-19 to promote mental and emotional well-being for health care providers at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and began one week before COVID-related restrictions began in March 2020. In March of this year, Buckeye Paws was expanded to provide mental health support to all students, faculty, and staff throughout the Ohio State University, and the response has been incredibly positive.

