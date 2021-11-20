Castle's case moves to Hardin County Common Pleas Court

The case against a Hardin County man, who is facing charges for allegedly kidnapping a 7-year-old girl, will move to common pleas court. 57-year-old Charles Castle waived his right to a preliminary hearing, now his case has been bound over to Hardin County Common Pleas Court. Castle was charged with a first-degree charge of kidnapping and if found guilty, he faces three to 11 years in prison.
Law enforcement officials say that Castle took 7-year-old Trinity Hurt from her home in Kenton. Hurt was reported missing on November 11th and according to WKTN she was found the next day by a school resource officer in an empty home on County Road 180.
Castle is currently being held on a $750,000 bond.