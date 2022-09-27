Celina man arrested on multiple sex offenses involving minors

CELINA, OH (WLIO) - A 40-year-old Celina man is facing rape and other charges for allegedly having sexual contact with young children.
According to the Celina Police Department, Shane Chilcoat was arrested today after he was indicted on 5 counts of rape, 5 counts of sexual battery, 5 counts of gross sexual imposition, and one count each of pandering obscenity involving a minor, and attempted rape, sexual battery, and gross sexual imposition charges. Celina detectives investigated allegations from three separate underage victims. Chilcoat is in the Mercer County Jail, no bail or court hearing has been set in the case.
NEWS RELEASE 09/27/2022 from the Celina Police Department:On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, officers from the Celina Police Department arrested Shane B. Chilcoat a 40 year old man from Celina. He was arrested at 812 Pro Dr. Celina on multiple sex offenses involving minors.
Detectives from the Celina P.D. investigated allegations from three separate underage victims. The case was turned over to the Mercer County Prosecutor Matt Fox for review and has been presented to a Mercer County Grand Jury. Several indictments were handed down.
Shane Chilcoat is being held on the following charges (19 total counts):
3 counts of Rape – victim under 13 years of age. Felony of the First Degree
2 counts of Rape – with threat of Force – Felony of the First Degree
3 counts of Sexual Battery – Felony of the Second Degree
2 counts of Sexual Battery - Felony of the Third Degree
3 counts of Gross Sexual Imposition – Felony of the Third Degree
2 counts of Gross Sexual Imposition – Felony of the Fourth Degree
1 count of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor – Felony of the Fourth Degree
1 count of Attempted Rape – Felony of the Second Degree
1 count of Attempted Sexual Battery – Felony of the Fourth Degree
1 count of Attempted Gross Sexual Imposition – Felony of the Fifth Degree
Shane Chilcoat is being held in the Mercer County Jail. Bond is to be set. This investigation is ongoing, no further information can be released at this time.
