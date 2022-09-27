Celina man arrested on multiple sex offenses involving minors

CELINA, OH (WLIO) - A 40-year-old Celina man is facing rape and other charges for allegedly having sexual contact with young children.

According to the Celina Police Department, Shane Chilcoat was arrested today after he was indicted on 5 counts of rape, 5 counts of sexual battery, 5 counts of gross sexual imposition, and one count each of pandering obscenity involving a minor, and attempted rape, sexual battery, and gross sexual imposition charges. Celina detectives investigated allegations from three separate underage victims. Chilcoat is in the Mercer County Jail, no bail or court hearing has been set in the case.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

