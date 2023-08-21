CEO of WOCAP Jackie Fox passes away at 58

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The longtime leader of the West Ohio Community Action Partnership also died on Saturday at her home.
West Ohio Community Action Partnership CEO Jackie Fox died following a short battle with illness. Fox had been with WOCAP for 20-plus years, an organization that helps local residents fulfill their dreams and assists them during tough times. Fox is survived by 2 daughters here in Lima. Her funeral arrangements are being handled by Hanneman Siferd Funeral Home on North Cable Road. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m., with a funeral service taking place at 2 p.m. on August 26th at the funeral home. Jackie Fox was 58 years old.
In a statement from WOCAP's board of trustees, child development services director Phyllis Montrose and community service director Kim Bruns will share duties overseeing the organization at this time.