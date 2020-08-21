Changes brought to UNOH move in day to deal with the spread of the coronavirus

Nearly 1,000 students are returning or moving in for the first time, to the University of Northwestern Ohio this week. And during the pandemic, they'll, of course, notice some changes.
Instead of one weekend of moving in, it's spread out over 9 days, Friday being day 8. The check-in process has moved outdoors to safely spread out while students get health checks and information. Dorm capacity is lower this year and students are moving in spaced out so they don't move at the same time as their neighbors. Activities and classes will also look different and students won't be allowed to have visitors in their dorms.
"When they go to class they'll have to wear a mask in every single campus building, said Stephanie Malloy, vice president of marketing and public relations. "If they're working in a lab they'll have to wear a face shield in addition to the mask when that 6 ft distance can't be achieved. A lot of different things--encouraging students to wear a mask not just on campus, but in the public."
As we've seen across the country, college parties are a concern for school administrations. UNOH has planned to address them as well.
"We have discussed that," Malloy said. "If we find out there is a party that was either hosted or attended our students, that's when it goes to our disciplinary review board. To discuss what to do with that student because that is a risk level we aren't willing to accept right now."
On-campus classes for the college of applied technologies begins on Monday. Remaining colleges at UNOH will have class starting on Sept. 14.