Changing Seasons Outreach holds community fundraiser

A parking lot sale in Lima is spreading awareness and raising money for a local non-profit organization.

Changing Seasons held a sale on Friday in their parking lot, inviting the community out to shop for various items, and even allowed people to set up their own vendor booths. The organization is a place where people in the community can come for a hot meal every day and socialize with others. The parking lot sale was to raise money to restock their food pantry, but also get the word out about what they do.

"We feed the entire community, or people can come get a food box once a month, so it just helps by bringing people in. The people that paid for the spots had no clue what we even did here, so now they're more familiar with it," explained Tammy Gould, community support liaison for Changing Seasons.

Changing Seasons Outreach is a place of acceptance and encouragement for those who need support with mental health, addiction, and homelessness issues. They are located at 529 South Elizabeth in Lima, OH, and you can visit their Facebook page.

