Christmas Cheer program bringing PPE to businesses

A program usually held around Christmas time is now pitching in to help small businesses in the Wapakoneta area get much-needed PPE items.
The Christmas Cheer program is put together by four local fire departments, and along with the Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce and Millers Textile Services, they're getting things like hand sanitizer out to businesses that have been affected by COVID-19. It's a way for the community to be able to support itself during these difficult times.
"It’s definitely one of the benefits of living in a small town, especially in Wapakoneta, that in the good times like we saw with the 50th anniversary last year, and in the difficult times that comes to all communities, people rally together, and that includes our business is helping each other," said Jackie Martell, executive director of the Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce.
Businesses can download an application to be part of the program on the Wapakoneta Chamber's website.