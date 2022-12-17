Christmas Jubilee helps those in Wapakoneta School District with Christmas need

Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - People in the Wapakoneta School District are making sure that everyone has the chance to have Merry Christmas this year. After the Christmas Cheer program ended a couple of years ago, a group of people got together to continue their mission and created the Christmas Jubilee. Businesses and individuals stepped up with money and donations to help fill the requests of over forty needy families in the school district. Each of the Wapakoneta Schools also held a food drive to collect items to give to the families. Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts from Wapakoneta were on hand to help load the many boxes each family got and take a little pride that they helped give someone a better Christmas.
“They are getting to see how good it feels to give back to the community,” says Becky Puff, of the Christmas Jubilee Committee. “They also need service hours for rank advancements and merit badges and things. So, this is a good way for them to help give back and I hope it makes them all feel as good as it does me.”
Puff says they are hoping to grow the event to help more families in the future. If you would like to help with their mission, you can log on to the Christmas Jubilee's Facebook page.
