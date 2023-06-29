June 29 2023 Press Release from Jessica Begonia, City of Lima: The first round of demolitions funded through the Lima’s Better Together Plan are set to begin on Thursday, July 6th at 9 AM. A garage located at 706 Ewing Ave. will be the first structure targeted for demolition, with several other properties to follow:
706 Ewing Ave. – 1 story frame garage
734 East 3rd St. – 2 story dwelling with basement
1002-1004 N. Jefferson – 2 story dwelling with basement
953 St. Johns Ave. – 1 story dwelling with basement
813 W. Kibby St. – 2 story dwelling with basement
402 McPheron Ave. – 2 story dwelling with basement
431 Franklin St – 2 story dwelling with basement
“When residents and visitors drive through our city, I want every block to reflect the vibrancy and renewed life that we are seeing in Lima. That’s why the removal of abandoned and uninhabitable structures is so important," states Mayor Sharetta Smith. "Blight removal not only impacts Lima’s overall image, it significantly impacts crime rates and property values, and improves neighborhood livability for our residents.”