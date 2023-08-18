Road Closed Generic

August 18, 2023 Press Release from the City of Lima: Southbound Jameson Avenue between North Street and Market Street will be closed to traffic starting Monday, August 21st for sewer installation work. At the intersection of SR309/N. Jameson Ave. and SR81/W. North St., the Ohio Department of Transportation will be posting a detour to direct traffic east on SR81/W. North St. to the intersection with SR65/S Union St.

Jameson Avenue will be reopened to traffic by the end of the day on Friday, August 25th. Motorists are asked to find alternate routes during this time.

