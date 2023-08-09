City of Lima reveals new logo that was voted on by the public

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima has a new logo and it was picked by the public!
More than 1,500 people voted on Facebook from six designs to choose the city's new logo. The clean bold look of the graphic incorporates 12 stars representing Lima's original 12 townships. It also includes the 1831 date of the city's founding. The mayor says with all of the revitalization, growth, and inclusion happening in the city, now was the time for a rebranding.
"There is a sense of excitement, there is also a sense of pride and a sense of reverence of who we are and what our history represents. So we thought it was also an opportune time to take a look at our logo and our brand and what it is the city represents," stated Mayor Sharetta Smith, City of Lima.
The city is also getting ready to launch a new website at the first of the year as part of the rebranding process.
August 9th, 2023 Press Release from the City of Lima: The City of Lima is undergoing a tremendous era of revitalization, growth and inclusion. To echo this renewed vitality, we accepted logo design submissions from 5 different designers, including Lima natives. Over the last two weeks, we had over 1,500 votes submitted for the City of Lima’s new logo and we are excited to announce the winning design!
This new logo incorporated the 12 original stars found on our seal, symbolizing the 12 original townships at Lima’s founding. The new font is a clean, bold refresh on our previous font.
In reviewing the survey comments, there seemed to be a reoccurring sentiment that the originally proposed colors in the survey were not the ideal fit for our community. So we pulled photos from our art, parks, architecture and landscape to come up with a new color palette.
The cerise red originates from the word cherry and fits perfectly with the cherry blossom trees found in our Japanese Garden gifted to us by our sister city Harima-cho, Japan. The azul blue is often associated with the color of a cloudless sky, which is echoed in the brickwork on the face of the new amphitheater. The harvest gold is a symbol of fortune and abundance, and it can be found in our rich arts and culture as shown in the saxophone on the Joe Henderson mural and the new celebration artwork downtown.
In addition to the colors found in our logo, our branding color palette will include a vibrant pistachio green can be found throughout our parks, sports fields, and green spaces and symbolizes life and growth. Finally, the cadet gray represents Lima’s strength and tenacity, along with our ability to build and overcome. The gray is repeatedly echoed in our building, architecture, and metal work throughout the city. We are excited for this renewed symbol of our city and we greatly appreciate the community’s input.