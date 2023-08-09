Civil service test workshops being held as the City of Lima is looking to hire

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima is again hiring and is providing information about its civil service application process.
As a way to provide a fair and equitable hiring process, the city charter requires the civil service process in their hiring. The process is not difficult but does intimidate some. To try and remove any barriers to the opportunity for employment the city will be holding two workshops to inform and answer any questions about the application and testing process.
"We here at the city want to make it as seamless and as easy as we can for our citizens to apply for jobs here at the city. So these workshops will give them all the information that they need to do so in regards to the civil service test. Everything from samples to again test-taking strategies and things of that nature," said Della Bradford, human resources director for the City of Lima.
There will be two workshops to choose from this Friday at Ohio Means Jobs Allen County's Workforce Development Center, located at 951 Commerce Pkwy, Lima, OH 45804. The first workshop is at 11 a.m. and the second workshop is at 3 p.m. Both will last about an hour.