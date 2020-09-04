Cleveland Jackson's execution date pushed back to 2023

Governor DeWine has delayed an Allen County death row inmate's 2021 execution, as the state's unofficial death penalty moratorium continues.
Cleveland Jackson's execution has been moved from January 2021 to June 2023. The announcement comes as Ohio struggles to find an adequate supply of drugs for lethal injection. Jackson was found guilty for the 2002 deaths of 17-year-old Leneshia Williams and 3-year-old Jayla Grant, both were killed during a robbery. Jackson and his half-brother Jeronique Cunningham lined up eight people inside an apartment during the robbery and shot them. The other six were seriously hurt.
If the new scheduled execution date remains, Jackson would be on death row for 20 years when it is carried through.