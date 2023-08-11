August 11, 2023 Press Release from Lima City Schools: Members of the community are invited to gather at Unity Elementary School on the first day of school to “Clap In” students as they arrive for the new school year.
The first day of school for the Lima City Schools is Wednesday, Aug. 16.
Unity students begin arriving to school at 8:15 a.m., with the school day beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Community members will stand outside the school, clapping, cheering and encouraging students as they enter the school and begin the new year.
The contact person at the “Clap In” is Principal Tricia Winkler.