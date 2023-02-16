Congressman Jim Jordan makes a stop in Lima to speak with area business leaders

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio's 4th District U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan made a stop in Lima talking to business leaders with the Lima-Allen County Chamber of Commerce.
Jordan gave an update on current issues in Washington including the debt ceiling and legislation he is pushing to pass to address government overspending along with securing our border. The congressman took questions from area business leaders to find out what concerns they are facing from filling jobs to concerns over the unwinding of continuous Medicaid enrollment.
"It's always good to hear from business owners. Our economy is not where it should be. We've got under the Biden administration record spending, record inflation, record debt. Important to talk to the folks who provide opportunity and jobs to make our communities go," said Jim Jordan, Ohio's 4th District Congressman.
As chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Jordan discussed their latest move to subpoena big tech CEOs.
"We know government was meeting with the FBI and other agencies were meeting with them on a weekly basis in the run-up to the 2020 presidential race. Then they continued that all the way through last fall's midterm so we'd like to see that information," stated Jordan.
Jordan briefly touched on the train derailment in East Palestine earlier this month and is pointing fingers to the Biden administration, adding that transparency is needed.