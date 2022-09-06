Congressman Jim Jordan talks to members of National Federation of Independent Business

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Congressman Jim Jordan talked about the upcoming election and recent events in Washington D.C. with small business owners.

He was invited to talk to members of the National Federation of Independent Business. Besides the November election, he also discussed the divide in Washington. Jordan also talked about the continuing investigation into the FBI serving a search warrant on former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home a month ago. Yesterday, a federal judge ruled that a "special master", which is a third-party attorney, can review the documents that were seized in the FBI raid of the former president's Florida residences. The ruling, which is considered a win for Trump, prevents the Justice Department's investigators from reviewing the documents, some of which were marked classified.

