Congressman Jim Jordan talks to members of National Federation of Independent Business

LIMA, OH (WLIO) -Congressman Jim Jordan talked about the upcoming election and recent events in Washington D.C. with small business owners.
He was invited to talk to members of the National Federation of Independent Business. Besides the November election, he also discussed the divide in Washington. Jordan also talked about the continuing investigation into the FBI serving a search warrant on former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home a month ago. Yesterday, a federal judge ruled that a "special master", which is a third-party attorney, can review the documents that were seized in the FBI raid of the former president's Florida residences. The ruling, which is considered a win for Trump, prevents the Justice Department's investigators from reviewing the documents, some of which were marked classified.
"It's crazy raiding the home of former president, who is the ultimate decision maker on the classification status of any document," says Jordan. "It's not the bureaucracy that decides if something is classified, it's the commander and chief and he's the commander and chief and if he declassified it there is no issue there so, but you know this is the left continuing going after President Trump."
President Biden recently announced a plan to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for some students. The plan has been met with criticism from both Democrats and Republicans. Jordan calls the plan crazy.
"It's unconstitutional and more importantly it's unfair," adds Jordan. "Anyone with any again, commonsense gets that. All the families who paid for their own education, paid for their kid's education, people who decided to go start a business instead of going to higher education, people who went to trade school. This is craziness."
Some Republican lawmakers are looking at bringing a legal challenge against the policy.
