Cookie booths spotted across Lima over the weekend

It’s that time of year again! Girl Scout troops took over the Lima area with their cookie booths this weekend.
Troop #21164 from Lima was spotted outside of the Pony Keg this afternoon, urging people to buy a box of cookies or two. They held up their neon signs tempting each person that drives by to support their cookie sales.
The Girl Scouts say that it’s more than just selling cookies, and they learn valuable lessons of money management and social skills along the way. On top of that, they are trying to reach sales goals for their troop.
Morgan Dunahay, a Junior Girl Scout in the troop says, “It’s really fun. We like to go on the road and hold up our signs and just sell cookies. We’re trying to sell enough cookies to get the prizes and hopefully have a girl scout party.”
This year, the troop is especially excited about cookie sales as they weren’t able to plan any events because of the pandemic last year. If you’re still in need of your girl scout cookie fix this year, you can head to the troop's website to buy cookies.