Task Force Lima was set to get a plan in front of legislators about the Joint Systems Manufacture Center, until that was changed.
The group had been planning a drive-in to Columbus to show state politicians the importance of the tank plant and to keep advocating for it. Due to the Coronavirus those plans have been postponed. Task Force had drawn out and sent out surveys to the people they liked to invite, to see when to hold the event. That includes 190 suppliers in Ohio that work with JSMC. Mayor David Berger felt hearing from them would have be more impactful.
"Let's try to gather folks throughout the state that represent a really significant employment base," said Lima Mayor David Berger. "And lets make it clear to the folks in Columbus how important this economic activity is for the state of Ohio."
Berger adds, the group will still discuss their plans for a Columbus drive-in, at their meetings every other month.
