Cory-Rawson students learn about manufacturing careers at Bob Evans

Students at a local high school went "Down on the Farm" to the Bob Evans Manufacturing division here in Lima to witness food processing at its finest.
34 Cory-Rawson High School students were given a behind the scenes tour of the Bob Evans facility. The students were educated on how their farm-fresh mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese are made, and how they end up in local grocery stores. The training manager also made the students aware of the many different career possibilities out of high school, the expectations for their workers, and why they should consider a job at Bob Evans manufacturing after graduation.
“A lot of kids when they are in high school don't know what they want to do, so we want to bring them out here and show them that there are jobs for kids that don't want to go to college, and there are jobs for people that want to go to college and get a 4-year degree,” says Kurt Oates. “We have internships here, apprenticeships here, things I'll talk about with the kids today before taking them on tour.”
Cory-Rawson is the second school to participate in a visit and Bob Evans plans to continue this program moving forward with other regional schools.