County Sheriff addresses budget with Allen County Commissioners

A meeting between the Allen County Sheriff and commissioners outlined key needs in gas, electricity, food, and hiring when it comes to next year's budget.
Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia talked about how recent inflation has impacted his force as well as the county jail, pointing to struggles in making sure there is enough food for inmates, as well as gas for police cruisers that travel all around the county.
"Those are major differences because once again we are feeding 200 inmates, we are using cruisers up and down the roads, 24/7 365 days a year. You are going to see larger increases and those items right there just to name a few, it's not huge for '23s budget but it is going to be an increase," explained Matt Treglia, Allen County Sheriff.
Finding employees and offering good pay and more was also a focus when discussing next year's budget.
"It's our focus to maintain the employees we have and make sure that they have a great working environment and to have a good living wage. So that's very important. We are going to continue those goals we are going to continue to try to find money, we are going to continue to keep retention on as a big push for the sheriff's office," added Sheriff Matt Treglia.
Treglia also stated that body cameras are not in next year's budget and have not been discussed.
