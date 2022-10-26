County Sheriff addresses budget with Allen County Commissioners

A meeting between the Allen County Sheriff and commissioners outlined key needs in gas, electricity, food, and hiring when it comes to next year's budget.

County Sheriff addresses budget with Allen County Commissioners

Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia talked about how recent inflation has impacted his force as well as the county jail, pointing to struggles in making sure there is enough food for inmates, as well as gas for police cruisers that travel all around the county.

County Sheriff addresses budget with Allen County Commissioners

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.