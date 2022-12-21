Thursday, December 15, 2022
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
SENTENCING
Dillon Nihiser, 26, Van Wert, 2 Counts of Trespass in a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present, F4 – sentenced to 1 year Community Control, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment, and court costs.
Steven Shannon, 43, Ft. Wayne, Assault, M1, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, M1 and Obstructing Official Business, M2 – sentenced to 90 days jail on each Count with credit for 77 days; all three sentences to run concurrent.
BOND/INTERVENTION IN LIEU VIOLATION
Colby Black, 39, Van Wert, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5, Possession of A Fentanyl-Related Compound, F5 and Trespass in a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present, F4 – admitted violating his bond and intervention in lieu violation by being found guilty of another crime while on bond and IIL; he was then placed on a surety bond along with electronic house arrest; sentencing set for 1/25/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
COMMUNITY CONTROL VIOLATION
Milo Holt, 24, Van Wert, Receiving Stolen Property, F4 – admitted violating his community control for failure to report to Probation; sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for 180 days time already served.
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENT
Eric Seekings, 40, Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to Menacing by Stalking, F4, – released on surety bond along with $25,000 cash bond transferred from Municipal Court, electronic house arrest, no contact with victim; pre-trial set for 1/18/23 @ 8:00 a.m.
TIME WAIVER
Nathan Kreischer, 31, Ohio City, signed a time waiver in open Court and requested additional time to prepare his case. Pre-trial set for 1/11/23 @ 9:30 a.m.
Christopher Tinsley, 26, Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open Court and requested additional time to prepare his case. Pre-trial set for 1/25/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Joshua McGinnis, 41, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of Failure to Provide a Notice of Change of Address, F4; Court ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing set for 1/25/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Kendra Keesler, 27, Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5. She then requested and was granted Intervention in Lieu of Conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.
Chad Young, 34, Van Wert, changed his plea to no contest of Domestic Violence, F4; Court ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 2/8/23 @ 9:30 a.m.
Richard Andrews, 34, Defiance, changed his plea to guilty to Violating a Protective Order, M1; sentencing set for 1/24/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
William Crutchfield, 50, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, F4; Court orders a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 2/8/23 @ 10:00 a.m.
SENTENCING
Jonathon Stegaman, 23, Van Wert, Assault, M1 - sentenced to 2 days jail, 2 years Community Control, 1 year Intensive Supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and court costs.
Lowery Irby, 35, Van Wert, Domestic Violence, M1 – sentenced to 7 days jail, 2 years Community Control, 1 year Intensive Supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, 50 hours community service, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.
Charles McCrary, 52, Lima, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, F3 – sentenced to 12 months prison with credit for 6 days time already served, and court costs.
Robert Stegaman, 48, Van Wert, Domestic Violence, F4 – sentenced to 3 years Community Control, 2 years Intensive Supervision, 90 days electronic house arrest with alcohol sensor, 30 days jail at a later date, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.
Michael Missler, 33, Toledo, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 – sentenced to up to 6 months at the WORTH Center, 30 days in jail or until placement at the WORTH CENTER, 3 years Community Control, 2 years Intensive Supervision; 30 days jail at a later date, substance abuse assessment and treatment, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.
John Duer, 29, Van Wert, Possession of Drugs F3 - sentenced to up to 6 months at the WORTH Center, 3 years Community Control, 2 years Intensive Supervision, 200 hours community service, 30 days jail at a later date, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.
BOND/IIL VIOLATION
Colby Black, 39, Van Wert, admitted violating his bond for substance usage; Court sets new bond at $50,000 cash or commercial surety; sentencing set for 1/25/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Britney Mitchell, 30, Van Wert, admitted violating her bond for failure to report to Probation Department; Court sets new bond at $10,000 cash or commercial surety; further hearing set for 1/9/23 @ 1:00 p.m.
Sara Boroff, 40, Van Wert, admitted violating her bond for failure to report to probation and a positive drug test; Court extended her Intervention in Lieu for 1 year.