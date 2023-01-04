James Jewell, 40, Van Wert, admitted violating his bond and intervention in lieu by consuming intoxicants. Court sets new bond at $10,000 cash or commercial surety; sentencing set for February 8, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.
Korbin Taylor, 24, Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by failure to report to his court hearing and for not appearing for electronic house arrest. Court sets new bond at $10,000 cash or commercial surety; sentencing set for 1/4/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
SENTENCING
Colby Black, 39, Van Wert, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 – sentenced to 12 months prison with credit for 30 days time already served; Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, F5 – sentenced to 12 months prison with credit for 30 days time; Trespass in a Habitation where a Person is Present or Likely to be Present, F5 – sentenced to 16 months prison with credit for 30 days time already served. All 3 sentences to be served concurrent; also ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
SENTENCING
Korbin Taylor, 24, Van Wert, Theft from a Person in a Protected Class, F5 – sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for 28 days time already served, $175 restitution, partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.