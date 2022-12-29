COVID and Flu numbers rise in Allen County; Flu hospitalization a concern this time of year

Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Public Health is reporting an increase in both COVID and Flu cases in the area. Recent numbers show that the county has been averaging thirty cases per day of COVID-19, with 10% of 770 cases being hospitalized.
Flu numbers are also surging in the county. As a large amount of cases and hospitalizations have been reported to the health department -- who says that having this many flu cases early is a cause for concern.
"This is very early for us to see this level of flu hospitalizations and this level of spread of the flu," said Brandon Fischer, Health Commissioner. "Typically its one of those that you know, early to mid February, is really when we start to see flu take off and this year its just been a pretty heavy year, about a decade, since we have seen this level of spread in the community."
Getting the vaccine is your best bet to fight the flu, but also wearing a mask can help you not only prevent receiving the virus, but potentially spreading it as well.
"Wearing a mask is a good idea with the increase spread of the virus that we have going around." said Fischer. "That’s going to limit the virus if you can be emitting it if you have the flu. You can spread that virus to others a day before your symptoms start. COVID, it can be a few days before you realize you have COVID-19. Wearing that mask around others who are at higher risk can limit that impact and limit the spread to others."
