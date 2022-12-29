COVID and Flu numbers rise in Allen County; Flu hospitalization a concern this time of year

Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Public Health is reporting an increase in both COVID and Flu cases in the area. Recent numbers show that the county has been averaging thirty cases per day of COVID-19, with 10% of 770 cases being hospitalized.

Flu numbers are also surging in the county. As a large amount of cases and hospitalizations have been reported to the health department -- who says that having this many flu cases early is a cause for concern.

