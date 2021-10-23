Crossroads Crisis Center gets community involved with "Make a Difference Day"

Crossroads Crisis Center continues their month of Domestic violence awareness events with Make a Difference Day.
Employees and volunteers from Crossroads were seen at local Chief Supermarkets and Community Markets on Saturday for their biggest fundraiser of the year.
Make a Difference Day is a national holiday that encourages people to volunteer, donate, do something positive for their community. Crossroads takes this day as an opportunity to have the community make a difference in the lives of the domestic abuse survivors that they serve.
Olivia DePalma, the outreach coordinator and survivor advocate at Crossroads says, “Because Crossroads Crisis Center is confidently located, not a lot of people know about us and not a lot of people know that they can donate to us. This is a great chance for us to publicize that Crossroads Crisis Center is here in the community and we’re in need of donations. Make a Difference Day is our largest fundraiser. This is where we get the items for our shelter that lets us operate all year round.”
Crossroads would also like to remind the community that they are always in need of donations year-round. You can find a list of items they need as well as a link to donate at crossroadscrisiscenter.com.