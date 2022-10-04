Delphos barber celebrates 60 years of cutting hair

DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - A Delphos barber is celebrating a milestone many don't achieve with six decades behind the barber chair!

Ron's Hair Care has been a fixture in the Delphos community for many decades. The customers we spoke to say they always leave feeling better than when they came in and that Ron is truly a cut above the rest!

