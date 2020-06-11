Delphos Farmers' Market opening day

The nice weather attracted a great turnout to the Delphos Farmers’ Market’s opening day.
Five food trucks and seven vendors showed up to the corner of 4th and Main Streets in Delphos Thursday afternoon.
Each table was spaced out twelve feet, and markers were drawn to promote distancing between shoppers. While the vendors today are expected to set up at every market, the Delphos Chamber of Commerce says they are accepting new applicants at any time throughout the season. They encourage natural, home-based products, and are avoiding craft vendors.
Lindsey Lane, an executive director of the chamber says they were never hesitant about canceling because they knew they could plan something safe for everybody.
She says, “If we were able to make it happen, it was going to happen. I think it is really important for the chamber to continuously give back to the community and show the members that ‘hey, you invest in us, we’re investing back in your community to keep you in business’. So, this is just something else that we can add, and we can promote and give back to the town.”
The Delphos Farmers’ Market is open on the 2nd and 4th Thursday afternoons of the month from 4 to 6. As of now, there is no backup location in the event of rain.