Delphos Ministerial Association Hosts 44th Delphos Community Christmas Worship Service on Monday

DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - It was a Monday evening full of scripture, music, and community gathering inside Delphos St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church as community members came together to celebrate the Christmas season.

The Delphos Ministerial Association hosted the 44th Delphos Community Christmas Worship Service with a variety of musical performances that feature the Delphos St. John's Handbell Choir, Jefferson High School Choir, several soloists as well as scripture reading to worship the birth of Jesus for Christmas. With area churches and schools coming together as one whole community, you could feel the spirit of the Christmas season in the air.

