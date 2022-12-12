Delphos Ministerial Association Hosts 44th Delphos Community Christmas Worship Service on Monday

DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - It was a Monday evening full of scripture, music, and community gathering inside Delphos St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church as community members came together to celebrate the Christmas season.
The Delphos Ministerial Association hosted the 44th Delphos Community Christmas Worship Service with a variety of musical performances that feature the Delphos St. John's Handbell Choir, Jefferson High School Choir, several soloists as well as scripture reading to worship the birth of Jesus for Christmas. With area churches and schools coming together as one whole community, you could feel the spirit of the Christmas season in the air.
"One of the things that I've enjoyed about this, and I've been in this area about 20 years, is the fact that the community comes together, and we are one in spirit as we celebrate Christmas," says Pastor Harry Tolhurst, Pastor, First United Presbyterian Church Delphos.
The Delphos Ministerial Association has also been raising money for their Good Samaritan Fund where the donated funds will be used to help those who are traveling through Delphos and experience a difficult event that results in them being stranded. So far, roughly $600 to $800 have been donated for this cause. If you would like to donate, you can contact the Delphos Ministerial Association or the First United Presbyterian Church in Delphos.