Delphos named Buckeye Trail Town

Delphos, OH (WLIO) - The City of Delphos was recognized for embracing being part of the 1400 miles of hiking trails that go around the state. The Buckeye Trail Association named the city a Buckeye Trail Town for their section of the Miami and Erie Canal Towpath. The association says Delphos does a great job of promoting the business and attractions they have available, not far off the trail.

“They have made the effort, to welcome out-of-town visitors, or I should say trail users into their town,” says Kim Love-Ottobre, the Coordinator of Buckeye Trail Towns.

