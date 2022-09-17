Delphos named Buckeye Trail Town

Delphos, OH (WLIO) - The City of Delphos was recognized for embracing being part of the 1400 miles of hiking trails that go around the state. The Buckeye Trail Association named the city a Buckeye Trail Town for their section of the Miami and Erie Canal Towpath. The association says Delphos does a great job of promoting the business and attractions they have available, not far off the trail.
“They have made the effort, to welcome out-of-town visitors, or I should say trail users into their town,” says Kim Love-Ottobre, the Coordinator of Buckeye Trail Towns.
“Delphos has a lot to offer to our hikers and the other people in Ohio. So it is good to get out there and let people know where we are,” adds Bob Ebbeskotte, Trustee, The Delphos Canal Commission Board.
Getting the designation of a Buckeye Trail Town is rare for the path that is used almost year-round.
“There are over 100 cities and towns that the Buckeye Trail goes through, and we have only made 18 of them Buckeye Trail Towns, that is because the local people of the community have reached out. They have seen how valuable to be to their local economy to bring people into the state,” exclaims Love-Ottobre.
“Right now, the Buckeye Trail is about 50% on road and 50% off-road,” says Sam Bonifas, Vice Chair of the Miami and Erie Canal Chapter of the Buckeye Trail Association. “Here on Western Ohio, we are lucky because we can use the towpath of the Miami & Erie Canal of our off-road section. So where we can find those locations where we can move it off-road, it’s a better experience for the hiker.”
Delphos is also making it easier to hike along the towpath by building a crushed stone path that will connect to the one that the Johnny Appleseed Park District did along the canal to create a 15-mile stretch when finished.
“We are really going to enhance it into a nice path that anybody can use, hiking, biking, strolling with your kids in strollers it is fit for anybody to use at any time,” says Ebbeskotte.
That project is currently underway and will be done in stages when funding is available.
