Delphos thrift store expanding

The Interfaith Thrift Store in Delphos is expanding with a new building right down the street.
The store has acquired what used to be a salon just across the alleyway from the existing store, which sits at the corner of Main and 1st Street. Workers have been remodeling inside the building, getting it ready before Interfaith can stock seasonal items as well as wedding and prom dresses. With such a big client base and plenty of donated items ready to be displayed and sold, getting a new building just made sense.
"It seems like a good opportunity to do a seasonal store because we do have a lot of seasonal things and people want things outside of the season like people are taking cruises, so they might want a formal, or a bathing suit if they’re doing therapy," said Becky Strayer, executive director of Interfaith.
The new building is expected to be done and open for business on Tuesday, February 4th.