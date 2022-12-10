Doctors say it is not too late to get flu shot

Cleveland, OH (WLIO) - If you haven't gotten your flu shot yet, now is the time to do so. According to the CDC, so far this season, there have been over 38,000 hospitalizations and 2,100 deaths from the flu and that number continue to climb. Infectious disease specialists say the southern hemisphere is often a predictor of what kind of flu season we will have here in the United States, and so far it's been pretty active. Younger people are also being impacted more than usual. Flu symptoms can vary widely, including everything from fever, cough, sore throat, and runny nose, to headaches, body aches, and fatigue.

Doctors say it is not too late to get flu shot

Most people will usually feel better on their own within a week, but some may develop complications that could lead to hospitalization or even death. Over-the-counter medications and prescription antiviral drugs are available to help with treatment. However, the best defense in fighting the flu is getting vaccinated.

Doctors say it is not too late to get flu shot

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.