Don Jenkins Jeweler is closing their doors after 78 years

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Less than two months after losing a longtime downtown business, Lima is about to lose another.

It was announced on the Don Jenkins Jeweler Facebook page today that after 78 years in business, owner Scott Koenig is closing the doors for good. No word on what prompted the closing, but the third-generation family-owned business next to the Kewpee on North Elizabeth Street is holding a going-out-of-business sale starting Thursday at noon.

Prices on earrings, rings, and men's and women's watches all being marked down by up to 70% off. The announcement says all sales are final, and must be paid for with cash or credit card. This closing comes on the heels of Hofeller, Hiatt & Clark on Main Street closing down after 125 years in business.

