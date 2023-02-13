Hofeller Hiatt & Clark announce they will be closing after 125 years of business

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - After a remarkable 125 years, a downtown Lima business announces they will soon close their doors for good.
Hofeller, Hiatt and Clark on Main Street has been a fixture in Lima's downtown landscape since 1898, providing dress and casual attire for generations of men. Co-owners Phil Osmon and Jim Gaugh credit their success to the men and women who went before them and say it would not have been possible without support from Lima and the surrounding areas.
"We've had over the years many, many people who have been continuing customers and very good supporters of the store. Not only from lima but from the areas around and 30 miles in either direction. It means a lot to us that they've been that loyal to us and that kind," stated Phil Osmon, retired owner of Hofeller, Hiatt, & Clark.
Osmon says he has seen many changes in his 56 years with the company and despite their departure from downtown, he is very optimistic for small businesses in Lima.
"Right now there's a lot of great things happening in the downtown area and we're very positive about that. We think it's going to make a really good comeback," added Osmon.
A public closing sale will begin on Thursday. The store is located at 237 N. Main Street.