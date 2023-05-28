Downtown Lima Inc. encourages residents to visit downtown for First Fridays

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Downtown Lima Inc. is getting ready for the summer and are encouraging people to come see what they have to offer.
The return of "First Fridays" will bring all kinds of activities for everyone to enjoy. The event is designed to get people downtown. Many businesses and organizations will be participating with games, freebies, and live entertainment.
"The Dog Days of Summer" is the theme for Friday, June 2nd and it's free and open to the public.
"We'll have free trolly rides from the RTA. We'll have live music with Prudence down in the ArtSpace quad. A mini farmers market with the Downtown Lima's Farmers Market at the BORA Center. And just a whole lot more activities and fun things to do." said Betsy Billingsley, Downtown Lima Inc. Executive Director.
This year's First Fridays will be on June 2nd, July 7th, and August 4th from 5 pm to 8 pm throughout downtown Lima. DORA practices will be observed.