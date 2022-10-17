Drop-off sites to open Nov. 14-21 for Operation Christmas Child
Courtesy the Samaritan’s Purse
Press Release from Samaritan’s Purse: Lima​​​​​​, OH​​​, Oct. 17, 2022 — More than 4,500 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 14 - 21.

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts—filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys—to children worldwide since 1993. Anyone can pack a shoebox! In 2022, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children.

