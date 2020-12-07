Early morning house fire destroys Van Wert home

A Van Wert man is left homeless after a Monday morning house fire.
The Van Wert City Fire Department was called out to the 600 block of Center Street just after 3:30 am. The person that lived in the house was able to get out of the home before the fire department arrived. According to fire officials, the blaze started in the utility room, but it is undetermined what actually started the fire. No one was injured while fighting the fire. The house is a total loss, and the cause is still under investigation. The Van Wert Salvation Army Thrift Store and Van Wert County Foundation are collecting items and money to help the victim of the fire.
Assistance information from the Van Wert Times Bulletin:
Assistance needed for the homeowner are:
- All household appliances
- Adult Male pants 32 X 32
- Adult male shirt LG
- Adult male shoe 9 1/2
- Adult male coat LG
Donations will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 11. Mark all donations "9748" to ensure they go directly to the homeowner.
All clothing donations can be dropped off at Salvation Army Thrift Store located at 1116 S. Washington St. in Van Wert
Monetary donations can be sent to Van Wert County Foundation located at 138 E. Main St. in Van Wert.
For other donations or questions, please call the EMA office at 419-238-1300.
CERT is a United Way agency.