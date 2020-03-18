Elida Local Schools will begin distribution of meals next week. On Monday and Wednesday from 10:30 am to 11:30 am, distribution sites will be set up in the parking lots of Lima Community Church and Temple Christian School/Lima Baptist Temple. All students in grades K-12 will be provided with “grab and go͟ breakfast and lunches for free at one of these locations during this time. Students must be present to receive meals as parents will not be permitted to grab what they want without students being present.
Students will be provided with 2 lunches and 2 breakfasts on Mondays, and 3 lunches and 3 breakfasts on Wednesdays.
Parents and students are asked to be patient at these locations and are reminded to please practice social distancing as best we can. We will provide these meals to as many families as we are able.
Any changes due to supplies, orders of the government, and/or health department will be communicated through the school district’s Bulldog Alert system.