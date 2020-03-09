Also at Task Force Lima the plant manager gave an update to the tank plant's employment.
In 2016 the plant employed 425 people. Now employment is up over 800 people. The Joint Systems Manufacturing Center began a big wave of hires over a year ago. They began with welders and have recruited 25 so far, but that may increase based on demand. The plant also ramped up production, pumping out 13 Stryker Vehicles a month and 35 Abrams Tanks a month. Next in the hiring line will be assembly line positions such as mechanics. The plant manager says how important the partnership with Ohio Means Jobs has been to their efforts.
It's been fantastic," Hank Kennedy said, plant manager. "Working with Joe and his group, recruiting, training, bringing people in. That keeps us doing what we're supposed to be doing, which is getting them in the door and training them on what we need to. Joe's doing the active recruiting out in the community. It's a fantastic partnership."
Recruitment for mechanics is already underway.