Press Release from FBI Cleveland: [Cleveland, OH] Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen of the Cleveland Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Cleveland Division of Police Chief Wayne Drummond, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), announce the release of an age progression photo of Ashley Summers.
Ashley Summers was last seen on or about July 8, 2007. Law enforcement believe there may be several areas of interest where Ashley was known to frequent, specifically: the 2100 block of West 96th, the 3800 block of West 23rd, the 1100 block of Holmden Avenue, and the 3400 block of West 44th, all in Cleveland. At the time of her disappearance, Ashley was 5’5, 130lbs with long brown hair and blue eyes. She had a red heart outline tattoo on her upper right arm with the name “Gene” in a black ink ribbon across the middle.
The age-progression image, created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, shows the likeness of Ashley at today’s present age of 29.
“We appreciate the expertise of NCMEC and their unwavering mission to find missing children,” said Cleveland FBI Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen. “Although time continues to pass, our focus remains clear – to share critical information such as an age-enhanced image with the public so we can gather information about Ashley’s whereabouts and every person who remains missing.”
“The Cleveland Division of Police, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, continues to investigate the disappearance of Ashley Summers and we hope that the visual component of this new photo will assist in bringing forward additional information,” said Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond. “Ashley’s case, like all missing persons cases, remains open and active. We encourage anyone with information to contact law enforcement.”
The Cleveland Division of the FBI, the FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force and Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team, the Cleveland Division of Police, and Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation (BCI) have made contact with individuals that knew Ashley or may have had contact with her prior to July 2007 and are again seeking the public’s help to bring Ashley home.
“Ashley is a young and vibrant young woman with a strong and willful spirit. Her disappearance has left our family broken and irreparable until we can one day reunite with her. We encourage anyone who may know something to contact the local police department. We appreciate the continued efforts and resources the FBI, The Cleveland Police Department and The National Center for Missing Children have supplied while pursuing any leads involving Ashley,” said Jennifer Summers, mother of Ashley.
“We've seen countless times how our age progression images can help be a driving force in a search for a missing child,” said Angeline Hartmann, Director of Communications at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. “We’re asking everyone to take a good look at Ashley's brand-new image. Ashley disappeared when she was 14 years old, and she would be 29 today. We just need the right person to recognize Ashley and help bring her home.”
With the release of the age-progression image, law enforcement reminds the public if they had any interaction with Ashley or possible knowledge of what may have happened to Ashley to please contact the FBI at 216-522-1400, the Cleveland Division of Police 1st District Detective Bureau (216-623-5118), Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at (216) 252-7463 (216-25 CRIME) or online at www.25crime.com.
Your identity can remain anonymous when sharing a tip.
Crime Stoppers is offering reward money for information leading to the successful location of Ashley Summers and/or information leading to the successful identification of the individual(s) responsible for her disappearance.