Press Release from Sarah Foltz, Findlay Brewing Company: FINDLAY, OH - Findlay Brewing Company invites dogs and owners to the third annual Barks and Brews, a fun-filled afternoon raising funds for the Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County at 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25 on East Crawford Street. With their dog, attendees will enjoy local craft beer while visiting booths throughout East Crawford Street with dog-focused activities and give-a-ways.
Participants should pre-register at Findlaybrewing.com. Cost is $30 per dog for pre-registration or $35 on the day of while supplies last. Admission includes:
• First pint of Findlay Brewing Company beer in a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) cup, to be enjoyed while taking advantage of the activities throughout East Crawford Street
• Exclusive 2023 Barks and Brews dog bandana
• Custom engraved dog tag
• Access to numerous stations located throughout East Crawford Street offering activities including, but not limited to: photo booth, create-your-own tug toy, nail trim, puppacino and pick-your-own dog toy
Findlay Brewing Company’s outdoor beer garden is dog-friendly. During Barks and Brews, dogs and humans are especially welcome to enjoy food and beverage on the beer garden. All dogs must be leashed, friendly and females should not be in heat to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests.
All proceeds of Barks and Brews go directly to the Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County. The 2023 Barks and Brews would not be possible without the following community partners: Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County, Guaranteed Rate, Flag City Mobile Vet, Blanchard Valley Veterinary Clinic, Natalie Crumrine, Realter ERA Geyer Noakes Realty Group, The Lavender Hour, The Baker’s Café, LaRiche Chevrolet-Cadillac and Liquor Lit.