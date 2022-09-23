Findlay City Schools

Press Release from the Findlay City Schools and The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation: Findlay City Schools is pleased to announce The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation’s Board of Trustees awarded the district a $100,000 grant for implementation of the SafeDefend™ active shooter protection system. The Findlay City School Board approved the purchase and installation of SafeDefend™ at the August Board of Education meeting.

“The Community Foundation is focused on youth to ensure there are permanent, endowed funds to support them. As part of our commitment to young people in Hancock County, the Foundation is proud to award this grant to keep them as safe as possible in our schools,” said Brian Treece, President & CEO of The Community Foundation. “Our vision is a lasting community impact. Supporting the district in creating a safe learning environment will go a long way in helping us achieve it.”

