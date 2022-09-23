Press Release from the Findlay City Schools and The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation:Findlay City Schools is pleased to announce The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation’s Board of Trustees awarded the district a $100,000 grant for implementation of the SafeDefend™ active shooter protection system. The Findlay City School Board approved the purchase and installation of SafeDefend™ at the August Board of Education meeting.
“The Community Foundation is focused on youth to ensure there are permanent, endowed funds to support them. As part of our commitment to young people in Hancock County, the Foundation is proud to award this grant to keep them as safe as possible in our schools,” said Brian Treece, President & CEO of The Community Foundation. “Our vision is a lasting community impact. Supporting the district in creating a safe learning environment will go a long way in helping us achieve it.”
The SafeDefend™ system prepares for, notifies of, and protects in the event of, an active shooter situation. SafeDefend™ trains staff and equips each classroom and common space with a safety supply box and biometric activation device. When activated, SafeDefend™ sends an instant alert (text, email or voice) to a nationwide monitoring company, select school personnel and all first responders with the exact location of the activated device. An announcement is also made over the school’s public address system.
“We’re thrilled and grateful to The Community Foundation for supporting this safety initiative,” said Krista Crates-Miller, Interim Superintendent of Findlay City Schools. “The safety of our staff and students are our top priority.”
SafeDefend™ has been installed in over 300 schools in nine states, with more than 20,000 teachers and staff for crisis management and active shooter response. Findlay will be the first school district in Ohio to implement the system.
“The Community Foundation is proud to support this project and we hope other organizations and individuals will join us in this effort,” said Treece.
If you wish to support this project, please email pr@fcs.org. For more information about the system visit SafeDefend.com.
About Findlay City Schools
Findlay City Schools is located in the heart of Hancock County and serves a growing cultural and economically diverse population the Findlay City Schools encompasses approximately 37 square miles. The Findlay Trojan tradition of excellence in academics, athletics, and all extracurricular activities is based on collaboration between our students, staff, administrators, parents and community who take great interest in our students. The well-qualified and caring staff is committed to creating an outstanding learning environment and a culture for excellence that supports and encourages our students and staff in their academic, extra-curricular, and personal growth.
About The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation
The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation will improve the quality of life for all in the community. Established in 1992 as an outgrowth of a one-time gift from L. Dale Dorney, The Community Foundation has granted more than $70 million to fund projects that support our community. Visit www.community-foundation.com or call (419) 425-1100 to learn more about how The Community Foundation is helping our community.
