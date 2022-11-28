Brendon Claypool Full Screen

30-year-old Brendon Claypool

An Arcadia man was taken down by a K9 following a police chase Sunday night.

30-year-old Brendon Claypool was charged with failing to comply with a police officer and possession of drug abuse instruments. A charge of drug possession is pending after lab results on the substance is complete.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.