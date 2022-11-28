An Arcadia man was taken down by a K9 following a police chase Sunday night.
30-year-old Brendon Claypool was charged with failing to comply with a police officer and possession of drug abuse instruments. A charge of drug possession is pending after lab results on the substance is complete.
According to the Findlay Police Department, officers were trying to pull Claypool over when he took off, the half-mile chase went through alleys, parking lots, and on Findlay streets. He eventually stopped and fled on food, and that is when the K9 was deployed. Claypool was treated at the hospital for injuries from the K9 and is currently in the Hancock County Jail.
News Release from the City of Findlay Police Department:Officers attempted to stop a black GMC Envoy for motor vehicle violation. The driver failed to stop and the officer pursued the suspect vehicle around he general area on streets, through parking lots, and in alleys. Speeds reached approximately 45 MPH at times. After a half mile pursuit, the driver exited the moving vehicle and fled on foot. The suspect reached into his waistband while fleeing and a Police K9 was released to apprehend the driver/suspect. The K9 made a successful apprehension of the suspect who was identified as Brendon Claypool (age 30) of Arcadia.
Brendon was found to have three active warrants through the Findlay Municipal Court. He was also arrested for Failing to comply with an order or signal of a Police Officer a Felony of the third degree and Possession of drug abuse instruments a misdemeanor of the first degree. A charge of Possession of drugs is also pending awaiting lab results.
Due to injuries sustained from the K9 apprehension Brendon was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital where he was treated for his injuries prior to being placed in the Hancock County Justice Center on the above-mentioned charges and warrants.
