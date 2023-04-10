FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay Police Department has released a picture of a man they believe is responsible for the weekend shooting that injured two people.
Police are looking for 20-year-old Isaiah Moore, who also goes by the name "Zay James". Police say that Moore allegedly shot two men on Saturday at a home in the 200 block of East Front Street. Both men were hospitalized for their injuries, it is unknown their condition. An arrest warrant has been issued for Moore, who is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information about his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Findlay Police Department or your local law enforcement agency.