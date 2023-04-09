Findlay Police Department searching for suspect in the non-lethal shooting of two men

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay Police Department is searching for a suspect in the shooting of two men Saturday night.
Just before 8 pm, during an altercation outside 230 E. Front Street, Kcaleeb Gonzales of Fostoria, Ohio, and Daniel Green of Lansing, Michigan were shot.
An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect, 20-year-old Findlay man Isaiah Moore, also known as Zay James. Moore is considered to be armed and dangerous, so police advise caution if he is seen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Findlay Police Department at (419)-424-7150.
Both victims are currently being treated at Blanchard Valley Hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.