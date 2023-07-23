Findlay Police investigating stabbing on North Main Street

HANCOCK, OH (WLIO) - Findlay police are looking into a reported stabbing that occurred late Saturday night. Findlay Police say that they were called to the 200 block of North Main Street at 10:50 PM for a reported stabbing.
Once they arrived on the scene, they found a male who suffered from a small puncture wound in the abdomen. The victim was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital. Police say that witnesses described a physical fight between multiple people in the area. Police also state that no one witnessed the stabbing take place.